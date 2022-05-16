Study: Children Living in Poverty Face Higher Risk for Intensive Care Admission, Death

(UPI) – Children living in under-served neighborhoods in the United States who are hospitalized for any reason are at higher risk for being admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit and dying while there, a study presented Monday found. Black children treated in hospital pediatric intensive care units nationally are also more likely to die than those of other races and ethnicities, the analysis of Medicaid data presented during the American Thoracic Society’s international conference in San Francisco showed. (Read More)