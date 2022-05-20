U.N. Human Rights Chief to Make First Trip to China Since 2005

(New York Times) – Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations’ top human rights official, will next week visit China, including its troubled western region of Xinjiang, on a trip that rights activists say holds significant risks for the credibility of her office. The trip by Ms. Bachelet will be the first official visit to China by a U.N. high commissioner for human rights since 2005, after years of discussions with Beijing to arrange it. But only sketchy details have emerged about what she will do and hopes to achieve in China, which has been under fire from the West over its human rights record and has resisted outside scrutiny. (Read More)