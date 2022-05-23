U.N. Human-Rights Chief Kicks Off Closely Watched China Trip

(Wall Street Journal) – United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet started a six-day visit to China on Monday, a trip closely watched by Western officials and rights activists concerned that Beijing could sway her findings on its treatment of Muslims in Xinjiang. The visit is the culmination of yearslong efforts by Ms. Bachelet’s office to assess allegations of rights abuses in China’s campaign to forcibly assimilate ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in a region long plagued by ethnic and religious tensions. (Read More)