Suspected Graves at Canada’s Indigenous Schools Prompt Search for Answers

(Wall Street Journal) – The detection of the suspected graves by ground-penetrating radar in this western Canadian indigenous community in May 2021 sparked outrage and grief across Canada. It also renewed efforts to search the grounds of other former boarding schools. Over the past year alone, indigenous communities have come forward with information about more than 1,000 possible unmarked graves at or near the school sites. Before the initial search began, people here had long suspected there could be a graveyard near the now-defunct Kamloops Indian Residential School. Some former students described being awakened in the middle of the night to dig holes in the nearby orchard, community members said. Other former students recalled unexplained disappearances of friends. (Read More)