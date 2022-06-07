A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available
June 7, 2022
Bioethics (vol. 36, no. 5, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Your Pain is not Mine: A Critique of Clinical Empathy” by Eugenia Stefanello
- “Virtual Surgical Planning and Data Ownership: Navigating the Provider?Patient?Vendor Relationship” by William S. Konicki, et al.
- “Suffering is not Enough: Assisted Dying for People with Mental Illness” by Manuel Trachsel and Ralf J. Jox
- “Towards conjoint Solidarity in Healthcare” by Jennifer O’Neill
- “Environmentally sustainable Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence in Health Care” by Cristina Richie