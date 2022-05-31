Faulty Oxygen Readings Delayed Covid Treatments for Darker-Skinned Patients, Study Finds

(STAT News) – Covid-19 care, including distribution of lifesaving therapies, was significantly delayed for Black and Hispanic patients due to inaccurate oxygen readings from devices that can work poorly in darker-skinned individuals, according to a study published Tuesday. The finding may be one reason much higher Covid-19 mortality rates have been seen in communities of color across the United States.