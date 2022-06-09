A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available
June 9, 2022
Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 48, no. 6, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Trial by Triad: Substituted Judgment, Mental Illness and the Right to Die” by Jacob M Appel
- “The Unnaturalistic Fallacy: COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Should not Discriminate against Natural Immunity” by Jonathan Pugh, et al.
- “Wrong Question and the Wrong Standard of Proof” by Marc Lipsitch
- “Developing a Competency Framework for Health Research Ethics Education and Training” by Sean Tackett, et al.
- “Framework for Evaluation Research on Clinical Ethical Case Interventions: the Role of Ethics Consultants” by Joschka Haltaufderheide, et al.