Why some people are treating ChatGPT like a God – and what that means for the future of faith

(Techradar) – AI is becoming a source of comfort, meaning, and guidance – and religions are taking notice

We know people treat ChatGPT as a therapist, friend, business partner and even lover. But some are now turning to it for something deeper: a spiritual guide, a source of meaning, even a God. And it’s not just a handful of fringe users either. Researchers are finding that a growing number of people describe their interactions with AI in spiritual or divine terms. (Read More)