Trump directs science agencies to embrace AI
November 25, 2025
(Politico) – The Department of Energy will open up its data sets and equipment to outside researchers looking to tinker with AI tools.
The White House wants to turbocharge the nation’s scientific research capabilities by embracing artificial intelligence.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to launch what’s being billed as the “Genesis Mission” — a new plan that directs the Department of Energy and other science agencies to aggressively deploy AI. (Read More)