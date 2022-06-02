As the Baby Formula Crisis Worsens, It’s Almost Magnifying Disparities in the U.S.

(NPR) – The frustration is being felt practically everywhere. This time last year, the average out-of-stock rate in the U.S. hovered around 6%. Store shelves were practically full all of the time. By the end of the last full week in May, not a single state was below 45%, according to Datasembly. In states such as Arizona, California, Georgia and Mississippi, the rate was creeping toward 95%. Everywhere you look, shelves are nearly bare. (Read More)