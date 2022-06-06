Genetic Paparazzi Are Right Around the Corner, and Courts Aren’t Ready to Confront the Legal Quagmire of DNA Theft

(The Conversation) – We are law professors who study how emerging technologies like genetic sequencing are regulated. We believe that growing public interest in genetics has increased the likelihood that genetic paparazzi with DNA collection kits may soon become as ubiquitous as ones with cameras. While courts have for the most part managed to evade dealing with the complexities of surreptitious DNA collection and testing of public figures, they won’t be able to avoid dealing with it for much longer. And when they do, they are going to run squarely into the limitations of existing legal frameworks when it comes to genetics. (Read More)