With the Right Molecular Signal, a Cancer Drug Works in Every Patient

(STAT News) – As part of the study, Roth received the cancer drug Jemperli, made by GSK. The treatment made her cancer shrink until it was undetectable — what doctors call a complete response. It did the same for the 13 other participants in the clinical trial, all of whom, like Roth, had locally advanced rectal cancer. So far, all of them have been spared radiation, chemotherapy, and disfiguring surgery that often involves the removal of the rectum. (Read More)