Long Wait for Justice: People in Jail Face Delays for Mental Health Care Before They Can Stand Trial

(Kaiser Health News) – Such long delays for state psychiatric hospital services are playing out in jails across the United States. People in jail with serious mental illness — and who cannot stand trial because of their condition — are waiting months, or even more than a year, to start receiving the care needed to “restore” their competency to stand trial. The legal standard is that an individual charged with a crime must be able to participate in their defense. (Read More)