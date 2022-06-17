Vaccination Rates for the Vulnerable Are Soaring in Africa, the W.H.O Says.

(New York Times) – Most countries in Africa have made significant gains in vaccinating two vulnerable groups against Covid-19, but new infections are creeping upward as summer travel begins and some countries ease public health measures, the World Health Organization said on Thursday. About half of public health workers and people over 60 have been fully vaccinated in 31 countries in the agency’s Africa region, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the W.H.O.’s regional director, said at a news conference. (Read More)