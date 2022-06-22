Widower Wins Right to Have Baby Using Embryo Created with His Late Wife

(The Guardian) – Ted Jennings and his wife, Fern-Marie Choya, had spent years trying to have children and had sought fertility treatment, but Choya died suddenly while pregnant with twin girls in 2019. The fertility regulator, the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), rejected Jennings’s request to be able to use their last frozen embryo to start a family because Choya had not given written consent for posthumous surrogacy. But on Wednesday, the high court’s family division ruled that Jennings can use the embryo, in what could be the UK’s first case of posthumous surrogacy. (Read More)