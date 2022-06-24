Vatican Releases Letters from Jews Pleading for Help During the Holocaust

(New York Times) – The missives are all part of a trove of thousands of letters written by Jewish people across Europe begging Pope Pius XII and other Roman Catholic officials for help during the Nazi-Fascist persecutions. This week, on Pope Francis’ orders, part of the cache was made available on the internet. In total, 170 volumes, containing around 2,700 individual appeals, will be published online in an archival series titled “Jews,” the Vatican announced on Thursday. (Read More)