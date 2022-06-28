Placebo Response Reveals Unconscious Bias Among White Patients Toward Female, Black Physicians

(STAT News) – The doctor-patient relationship is an important part of helping and healing. But it can be hijacked by racial or other biases that either party holds. A novel study published Monday using the placebo response as a measure of bias shows how patients’ unconscious reactions to their doctor’s gender or race may have lingering physiological effects and even steer health outcomes. (Read More)