It’s Not Going to Work: Keeping Race Out of Machine Learning Isn’t Enough to Avoid Bias

(STAT News) – As more machine learning tools reach patients, developers are starting to get smart about the potential for bias to seep in. But a growing body of research aims to emphasize that even carefully trained models — ones built to ignore race — can breed inequity in care. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and IBM Research recently showed that algorithms based on clinical notes — the free-form text providers jot down during patient visits — could predict the self-identified race of a patient, even when the data had been stripped of explicit mentions of race. (Read More)