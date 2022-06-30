Monkeypox’s Unusual Spread in Democratic Republic of Congo Puzzles Researchers

(Wall Street Journal) – Monkeypox, which has put the global health community on high alert since emerging recently in dozens of countries world-wide, is also confounding researchers in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a country that has contended with the virus for decades. Researchers in the DRC say that the virus, which has been reported in the Central African nation since 1970, is being found in provinces where it had never before been seen. So far, they don’t know why. (Read More)