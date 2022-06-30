This Clinical Trial Wanted to End Breast Cancer Disparities. But First It Needed to Enroll Black Women

(STAT News) – Esserman’s calling is to collect stories of thousands of patients through her clinic and the cancer research and clinical trials she runs — which, in turn, might change the practice of medicine. But like so many medical researchers today, Esserman realized in the last few years that medicine hasn’t been doing enough good by patients of color. The vast majority of cancer studies, including some of hers, didn’t have significant representation from Black or brown patients. She resolved to do better. (Read More)