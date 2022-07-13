They Blazed a Trail By Having Their Brains Linked to Computers. Now They Want to Help Shape the Field’s Future

(STAT News) – The [brain-computer interface] field is reaching an inflection point as the research-only technology is being advanced by commercial interests. With the expected influx of patients — and money — Burkhart intends to lead the discussions into difficult, but necessary, territory in quarterly webinars, beginning in September. Who owns data extracted from someone’s brain? What is autonomy when some version of your thoughts are read into a circuit board? Is the goal restoration of movement, augmentation, or maybe enhancement? In what ways are patients allowed to use their BCI? (Read More)