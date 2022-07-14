Drug-Resistant Infections in Hospitals Soared During the Pandemic, C.D.C. Says

(New York Times) – Deaths caused by infections impervious to antibiotics and antifungal medications rose 15 percent during the first year of the pandemic compared to 2019, federal health officials found. Much of the increase was tied to the chaos wrought by the coronavirus as doctors and nurses struggled to treat waves of grievously sick patients whose illness they did not fully understand, before vaccines and treatments were widely available. About 40 percent of the deaths were among hospitalized patients, with the remainder occurring in nursing homes and other health care settings, the C.D.C. report found.