President Biden Tests Positive for Covid-19, But Has ‘Very Mild Symptoms’

(STAT News) – Pesident Biden tested positive for Covid-19 Thursday — a coronavirus case that reflects both the high ongoing levels of transmission of the virus and its ability to cause infections even in people who have layers of protection. Biden, 79, has “very mild symptoms” and has started taking the antiviral Paxlovid, the White House said. He is isolating. (Read More)