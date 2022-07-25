‘True Cost of Aging’ Index Shows Many Seniors Can’t Afford Basic Necessities

(Kaiser Health News) – More than half of older women living alone — 54% — are in a similarly precarious financial situation: either poor according to federal poverty standards or with incomes too low to pay for essential expenses. For single men, the share is lower but still surprising — 45%. That’s according to a valuable but little-known measure of the cost of living for older adults: the Elder Index, developed by researchers at the Gerontology Institute at the University of Massachusetts-Boston. (Read More)