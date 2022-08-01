To Retain Nurses and Other Staffers, Hospitals Are Opening Child Care Centers

(Kaiser Health News) – Roper St. Francis Healthcare opened the facility more than 30 years ago to address a perennial human resources problem: recruitment and retention. Today, it remains one of the relatively few hospital systems in the United States to operate a full-time child care center for its employees, though that appears to be changing. Some hospitals are now considering child care centers as a means of solving one of the pandemic era’s big challenges: persuading employees to stay. (Read More)