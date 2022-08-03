Hybrid Brains: The Ethics of Transplanting Human Neurons Into Animals

(Nature) – De Paola’s system is a specialized type of neural chimaera — an area of research that has expanded immensely in the past five years, sparking a debate about the ethics of blending human and animal brain tissue. Proponents say that such systems are necessary to manipulate live human neurons and are already yielding important insights into health and disease. For example, using neural chimaeras, scientists have found differences in how neurons develop and behave in Down’s syndrome and Alzheimer’s disease. (Read More)