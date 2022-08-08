A ‘Staggering’ Number of People Couldn’t Get Care During the Pandemic, Poll Finds

(NPR) – Other recent studies have found significant delays in cancer screenings, and disruptions in routine diabetes, pediatric and mental health care. While it’s still early to know the long-term impacts on people’s health, researchers and physicians are concerned, especially as the disruptions continue with the country’s health care system struggling to bounce back from the pandemic. The new poll also found that disruptions in care hit some racial and ethnic groups harder. (Read More)