New Data from Several States Show Racial Disparities in Monkeypox Infections

(STAT News) – New data emerging from some states and localities closely tracking monkeypox outbreaks show extreme racial disparities that are alarming experts. In Georgia, 82% of people with the disease are Black. In North Carolina, it’s 70%. But in other places that have released detailed demographic data, there are fewer and sometimes no apparent racial or ethnic disparities in monkeypox cases. In both states, and nationally, almost all cases involve men who have sex with men. (Read More)