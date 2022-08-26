‘So Much More to Do’: A Hospital System’s Campaign to Confront Racism–And Resistance to Change–Makes Early Strides

(STAT News) – While many health systems and hospitals are just starting to address medical racism with real action, the work at Mass General Brigham seems to be in overdrive — though it’s too early to say how impactful and enduring the changes will be. Called United Against Racism, the $40 million initiative has launched more than a dozen programs in different clinics and hospitals to provide antiracist care, and has yet more programs in development. Clinicians are looking hard at disparities among their patients — from why Black women are less likely to receive knee replacements to why Black men are more likely to be accosted by hospital security and why non-English speakers miss so many follow-up appointments — and testing sometimes surprisingly simple ways to end them. (Read More)