A Memory Prosthesis Could Restore Memory in People with Damaged Brains

(MIT Technology Review) – A unique form of brain stimulation appears to boost people’s ability to remember new information–by mimicking the way our brains create memories. The “memory prosthesis,” which involves inserting an electrode deep into the brain, also seems to work in people with memory disorders–and is even more effective in people who had poor memory to begin with, according to new research. (Read More)