Fentanyl Test Strips Could Help Save Lives. In Many States, They’re Still Illegal

(STAT News) – The practice of “drug-checking” — essentially, testing illicit drugs to see if they contain unknown toxins — has remained controversial even as the crisis of fentanyl deaths has attracted national attention. And while some states have moved to broaden access to drug-checking tools, others, including Texas and Florida, have maintained a hardline stance, arguing that they only serve to facilitate drug use. Advocates argue the continued bans on fentanyl test strips, in particular, have only worsened the crisis and further marginalized drug users. (Read More)