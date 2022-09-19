J&J Tried to Block Lawsuits from 40,000 Cancer Patients. A Court Wants Answers

(STAT News) – An attorney for Johnson and Johnson faced probing questions Monday over the corporation’s use of a controversial bankruptcy maneuver that has frozen tens of thousands of lawsuits linked to Johnson’s baby powder. During the hearing, members of a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia asked whether J&J had used the legal strategy to gain “a litigation advantage” over roughly 40,000 cancer patients who have sued the company. (Read More)