Can Blockchain Solve Health Care’s Security Problems? The Financial Industry Offers a Valuable Case Study

(STAT News) – Hospital systems, tech startups, pharmaceutical companies, payers, and others in the intensely competitive, $4 trillion health care business have set their sights on blockchain — the technology that supports bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies — with the hope that it can cut costs and boost innovation. From 2018 to 2021, the global blockchain in the health care market grew at an average annual rate of approximately 55%, driven by security and transparency concerns throughout the industry’s value chain, according to a recent report. (Read More)