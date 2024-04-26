A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
April 26, 2024
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 390, no. 14, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Back to the Future in Alabama” by R.A. Charo
- “The End of B/Yamagata Influenza Transmission — Transitioning from Quadrivalent Vaccines” by A.S. Monto, M. Zambon and J.P. Weir
- “The Plight of DEI Leaders — Heavy Expectations and Limited Protection” by A. Maybank
- “Graphic Perspective: unDOCumented — On Becoming an Undocumented Doctor in the United States” by F.O. Marcondes and E. Ling
- “Money as Medicine — Clinicism, Cash Transfers, and the Political–Economic Determinants of Health” by E. Reinhart