They Say Drugs Make Them Better at Their Jobs. Are They Tripping?

(Wall Street Journal) – Psychedelics are beginning to find some adherents beyond Silicon Valley who say the drugs make them better at their jobs by expanding imaginations or taming doubts about their abilities, though supporting research is limited. The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning last fall about ketamine’s popularity as an off-label mental-health treatment, saying it “has not determined that ketamine is safe and effective for such uses.” The FDA also warned that using ketamine without monitoring by a healthcare provider puts people at serious risk of adverse reactions, including psychiatric events, increased blood pressure and urinary problems. (Read More)