A New Edition of Cambridge Quarterly of Healthcare Ethics Is Now Available
April 29, 2024
Cambridge Quarterly of Healthcare Ethics (vol. 33, no. 2, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Bioethics Without Theory?” by Søren Holm
- “Pragmatism and Experimental Bioethics” by Henrik Rydenfelt
- “The Role of Exceptionalism in the Evolution of Bioethical Regulation” by Sergei Shevchenko and Alexey Zhavoronkov
- “Imposing a Lifestyle: A New Argument for Antinatalism” by Matti Häyry and Amanda Sukenick
- “Decisional Capacity After Dark: Is Autonomy Delayed Truly Autonomy Denied?” by Jacob M. Appel