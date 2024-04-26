OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Other Tech Leaders to Serve on AI Safety Board

(Wall Street Journal) – Sam Altman of OpenAI and the chief executives of Nvidia, Microsoft and Alphabet are among technology-industry leaders joining a new federal advisory board focused on the secure use of artificial intelligence within U.S. critical infrastructure, in the Biden administration’s latest effort to fill a regulatory vacuum over the rapidly proliferating technology.

The Artificial Intelligence Safety and Security Board is part of a government push to protect the economy, public health and vital industries from being harmed by AI-powered threats, U.S. officials said. (Read More)