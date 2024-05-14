New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available
May 14, 2024
BMC Medical Ethics has new articles available online.
Articles include:
- “Research Ethics and Artificial Intelligence for global Health: Perspectives from the global forum on Bioethics in Research” by James Shaw, et al.
- “Physicians’ Views on the Role of Relatives in Euthanasia and Physician-Assisted Suicide Decision-Making: A mixed-Methods Study among Physicians in the Netherlands” by Sophie C. Renckens, et al.
- “Ethical Use of Artificial Intelligence to Prevent sudden Cardiac Death: An Interview Study of Patient Perspectives” by Menno T. Maris, et al.