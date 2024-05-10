Stem Cell Injections in Mexico Led to Drug-Resistant Infections

(MedPage Today) – Three patients developed difficult-to-treat Mycobacterium abscessus infections after receiving embryonic stem cell injections in Mexico in 2022, researchers reported.

Two men — one from Colorado and one from Arizona — acquired the infections in Guadalajara and Baja California, Mexico, from donor embryonic stem cell injections for joint pain, reported Minh-Vu H. Nguyen, MD, of National Jewish Health in Denver, and co-authors in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. (Read More)