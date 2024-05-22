Faux ScarJo and the Descent of the A.I. Vultures

(The New Yorker) – The snafu might seem funny if it didn’t portend a larger crisis for the integrity of digital information in the age of A.I. Google also hosted an event last week, its annual developer conference on May 14th, to introduce its latest round of A.I. additions under the label of Gemini. Watching both tech brands show off their new tools, I felt only a sense of dread. The two companies are racing to put into place a future of the Internet in which A.I. plays the role of an eager but not entirely expert intern, collating research and presenting an only semi-trustworthy overview of content based on users’ inquiries. You can determine the quality of any given answer only if you check its work. What leaves me so depressed is the fact that Google and OpenAI are training their machines using the Internet’s decades-old trove of material with no apparent concern for the sources of that material—that is, the people who did the work of putting it online in the first place, the minds and faces and voices which generated it. (Read More)