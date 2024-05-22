Matthew Perry’s Death Under Investigation in Connection with Katamine Level Found in Actor’s Blood

(Associated Press) – Authorities have opened an investigation into how Matthew Perry received the supply of ketamine that killed him, police said Tuesday. Los Angeles police are working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with a probe into why the 54-year-old “Friends” star had so much of the drug in his system, LAPD Capt. Scot Williams said in an email. (Read More)