Behind the Scenes of Scarlett Johansson’s Battle with OpenAI

(Wall Street Journal) – The emergence of AI as a rapidly advancing and perhaps unstoppable force has sparked deep anxiety in creative industries that for decades have been governed by strict rules of how creators are compensated for their work. The reason is that the language models that power generative AI chat tools are typically made using text, images, music and videos hoovered up from across the internet. That can include material that is copyrighted, valuable and often paywalled—like Scarlett Johansson’s voice.

Johansson—who just three years ago waged a blistering and public legal campaign against Disney—hired a legal team to demand answers from Altman and OpenAI and issued an excoriating statement. (Read More)