AI Relies On Mass Surveillance, Warns Signal Boss

(Barron’s) – The AI tools that crunch numbers, generate text and videos and find patterns in data rely on mass surveillance and exercise concerning control over our lives, the boss of encrypted messaging app Signal told AFP on Thursday.

Pushing back against the unquestioning enthusiasm at VivaTech in Paris, Europe’s top startup conference where industry players vaunt the merits of their products, Meredith Whittaker said concerns about surveillance and those about AI were “two framings of the same thing”

“The AI technologies we’re talking about today are reliant on mass surveillance,” she said. (Read More)