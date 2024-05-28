Cancer Is Capsizing Americans’ Finances. ‘I Was Losing Everything.’

(Wall Street Journal) – The economic burden of a cancer diagnosis is getting strikingly worse in the U.S., as drug and medical costs soar and more patients live longer with the disease. About 55% of cancer drugs introduced between 2019 and 2023 cost at least $200,000 a year, according to Iqvia’s Institute for Human Data Science. And an increasing number of patients are working-age, a group more likely to report financial hardship after diagnosis compared with older adults. (Read More)