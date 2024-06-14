CDC Warns of Risks for ADHD Patients After Disruption of Online Adderall Prescriber

(MedPage Today) – Disrupted access to prescription stimulants for patients with attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may increase risks of injury or overdose, the CDC warned on Thursday following the indictment of executives of an online ADHD medication prescriber over fraud allegations.

Several ADHD stimulants such as immediate-release amphetamine (Adderall) are already in shortage, and the new federal healthcare fraud indictment may further disrupt care for as many as 50,000 patients with ADHD, the CDC detailed. (Read More)