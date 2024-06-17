AI Candidate running for Parliament in the U.K. Says AI Can Humanize Politics

(NBC News) – An artificial intelligence candidate is on the ballot for the United Kingdom’s general election next month. “AI Steve,” represented by Sussex businessman Steve Endacott, will appear on the ballot alongside non-AI candidates running to represent constituents in the Brighton Pavilion area of Brighton and Hove, a city on England’s southern coast.

“AI Steve is the AI co-pilot,” Endacott said in an interview. “I’m the real politician going into Parliament, but I’m controlled by my co-pilot.” (Read More)