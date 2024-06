U.S. Faces Mounting Criticism Over Bird Flu Response

(Axios) – A growing number of high-profile public health experts are raising alarms over what they say are lackluster efforts to track and contain the spread of bird flu across U.S. dairy farms. Why it matters: If this is a test of whether the U.S. is better prepared to respond to a potential pandemic threat after COVID-19, we’re not getting high marks. (Read More)