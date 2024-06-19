Can Technology Help Us More Accurately Diagnose Mental Illnesses?

(Smithsonian Magazine) – Whoever said the eyes are the windows to the soul probably didn’t imagine them being a key to diagnosing severe mental health conditions. But some research shows that what a person focuses on and how their pupils respond, among other eye movements, can reveal the presence of depression, PTSD or schizophrenia, as well as developmental disabilities like autism.

Now, Senseye, a Texas-based mental health platform, is aiming to bring that research out of the laboratory and into therapists’ offices and patients’ homes. The company is testing a phone app that measures how people’s eyes respond to various visual tasks as a way to detect PTSD. (Read More)