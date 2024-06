Patients at Ascension Hospital Network Given Dangerous Doses of Narcotics After Disastrous Cyberattack

(Daily Mail) – A cyberattack on a major American hospital system has caused dangerous medication mix ups including patients administered narcotics by mistake, leading to an admission to intensive care for life-threatening breathing difficulties. In another case, a female patient suffered a cardiac arrest and died after data mishaps delayed test results that would determine her life-saving treatment. (Read More)