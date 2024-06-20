Telehealth Company Accused of Being Pill Mill for Adderall Says It Will Continue Treating Patients

(Gizmodo) – Done Global, the online healthcare company that saw two executives arrested last week, issued a statement this week assuring patients it will do its best to continue operations despite the federal indictments by the U.S. Department of Justice. The executives were charged with providing “easy access” to Adderall and other stimulant medications to treat ADHD and submitting “false and fraudulent claims for reimbursement.” (Read More)